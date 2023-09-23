As the world marks the International day of sign language, experts are asking that everyone should have the knowledge of sign language no matter how little.

They are also advocating quality education for persons with hearing impairments in line with goal four of Sustainable Development Goals.

September 23rd of every year is declared by the United Nations as the day of sign language.

The day offers a unique opportunity to support and protect the linguistic identity and cultural diversity of persons with speech and hearing impairments and other sign language users.

According to the World Federation of the Deaf, there are more than 70 million deaf people worldwide.

More than 80% of them live in developing countries.

Collectively, they use more than 300 different sign languages.

Mr Ganiyu Olododo is the Principal of the Kwara State School for Special Needs, a school established to cater for the education need of children living with disabilities.

He’s deaf and also has speech impairment.

To him, the world day of sign language should be celebrated by all.

He says those who do not understand sign language should also be technically referred to as deaf.

The state government has just renovated the school’s clinic and individuals and groups are already making donations towards better healthy living of students in this school.

Goal 4 of the Sustainable Development Goals is advocating quality education for all.

To fulfill this goal, education enthusiasts are calling on government and other stakeholders to provide all that is necessary to make communication and education more convenient, especially for persons with hearing and speech impairments.