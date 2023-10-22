The Justices on the bench of the Supreme Court has been reduced to 10 in number as another Justice of the Court, Musa Dattijo Muhammad is set to retire October 27, 2023.

The retirement notice served on the Court’s management by Justice Dattijo will lapse on the date when a special valedictory court session will be held in his honour to mark the retirement.

A statement by the Court’s Director of Press and Information, Festus Akande indicated that the valedictory session will hold at the Main Courtroom of the Court by 10 am.

Advertisement

The Special Court Session is to be presided over by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, who will customarily, pay tribute to Justice Musa Dattijo.