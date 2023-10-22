The police in Benue State have confirmed the killing of the Otukpo Divisional Police Officer, John Adikwu and three other policemen in a gun battle with the bank robbers who also killed many others within and outside the bank premises.

The State Commissioner of Police disclosed this while briefing traditional rulers in Otupko.

Advertisement

He adds that two of the bank robbers were killed and four arrested in an interception.

This is the mood in Otupko community, a day after more than ten persons were killed during the robbery of four commercial banks.

Residents are still in shock.

Advertisement

Arriving the scene to ascertain the level of damage done is the deputy Governor, Sam Ode, alongside the commissioner of police, who gives a breakdown report of the incident.

Together with the Och’Idoma, the deputy Governor, visits the Police Headquarters in Otupko which was the first place attacked the bank robbers.

There he learnt that the robbers had after their operation, been intercepted by a joint forces, with two gunned down and four arrested.

Advertisement

The Deputy Governor, also visits victims receiving treatment on gunshot wounds.

He says the state government would design a better security architecture to prevent a reoccurrence.

The dare-devil robbers were said to have operated for over two hours. However, the two vehicles use by the robbers were retrieved and paraded.

Advertisement