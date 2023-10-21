The Benue state Police command says it has killed two and arrested four of the armed robbers that attacked commercial banks in Otukpo.

Some armed robbers on Friday attacked commercial banks in Otukpo, killing at least ten persons and carted away undisclosed sum.

Confirming the incident, the command said the Otukpo Divisional Police Officer, John Adikwu and three other policemen were killed in the gun battle with the bank robbers who also killed many others within and outside the bank premises.

Spokesperson for the command, SP Sewuese Anene, in a press statement issued on Saturday saying two of the bank robbers were killed during the gun battle with a team of security reinforcement along the Otukpo/Taraku Federal Highway with many of them scampering into the forest.

SP Anene further noted that the police are currently on the heels of the suspects with a view to apprehend them.

TVCNEWS reported that more than ten people were killed in a bank robbery in Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State on Friday.

The robbers operated for two hours without being challenged by security operatives.

According to sources in Otukpo, the robbers came in numbers and attacked four commercial banks, most of which are located opposite the Divisional Police Headquarters.

Meanwhile, governor Hyacinth Alia, has condemned the armed robbery attacks.

According to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Alia, Tersoo Kulo, the governor described the robbery incident as an affront on the state; especially that it took place at the exact time the Security Council meeting was in progress in Government House Makurdi.

The Governor sympathised with the families of those who were gruesomely murdered by the robbers during the robbery.