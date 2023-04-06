Suspected armed herdsmen have launched another attack on Umogidi, Entekpa Adoka district of the Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State within two days, leaving 46 persons dead with several others injured while many are still missing as at Thursday evening.

The attack came a day after the armed herders killed three people at Igbobi in Apa Local Government Area of the state.

The Igbobi Invasion took place between Monday and Tuesday this week.

The Chairman of Otukpo Local Government Area, Bako Eje, who lost his biological son in the attack, said the killer herders have been terrorizing the people of the area for over a month.

Mister Eje said, that for over a month now, they have been terrorizing the people of that axis, from Igili to Umuogidi across Enetekpa ward.

Among those killed in Otukpo was a man and his daughter in their shop while the others were murdered in their homes.

Eyewitnesses told reporters that the herders invaded the community in the evening of Tuesday and shot sporadically, forcing people to flee while many were hacked to death.

When contacted, the Benue State Police Public Relations Officer, Catherine Anene, confirmed the attack but could not provide details of the sad incident.