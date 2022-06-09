Ondo Robbery Incident Not Reprisal Attack on Northerners – Police

The police in Ondo State police command has faulted a media report that the attack on Sabo community was a reprisal attack

According to a statement issued by the spokesperson of the state police command, Funmilayo Odunlami, the attack on Sabo community is a clear case of armed robbery.

She said it is disheartening that the peddlers of the fake news did not confirm the story before spreading the falsehood.

She said the victims involved in the failed robbery attack are from Yoruba, Igbo and Northern extraction

The statement added, “The attention of the Ondo State Police Command has been drawn to a fake news being peddled by some mischief makers to cause panic, tension and strife in the State.

“The Command wishes to state clearly that there was no reprisal attack on the Hausa Community at Sabo area in Ondo town or any part of the state as purported by this war mongers.

“On Tuesday, 7th of June, 2022, there was an attempted robbery on a J5 vehicle with plate no MKA – 469 YJ carrying Onions and Potatoes coming from Zaria enroute Ore, had a stop over at Ondo town and was attacked by men of the underworld around 0110hrs”

Reports of an attack on Sabo area of Ondo town had circulated early on Thursday morning on another attack just a few days after the Owo

Three days after Owo church attack, gunmen kill six in Ondo

No fewer than six persons were shot dead at Sabo Area of Ondo town, Ondo State on Wednesday night by some men suspected to be bandits.

This came 72 hours after some terrorists attacked St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, killing about 40 people.

Several other church members were injured in the attack.

It was gathered that the gunmen were on motorcycles when they carried out the attack.

Another source said the gunmen also robbed some residents of the area before they left the scene.

Spokesperson of the state police command, Mrs Funmilayo Odunlami said she would get back to our correspondent.

