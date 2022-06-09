ISWAP responsible for Owo Church Massacre – Federal Government

The National Security Council says the Islamic State, West African Province (ISWAP) is responsible for the attack on Worshippers at the St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, that led to the death of 40 people, leaving many others injured

Minister of Interior Rauf Aregbesola revealed this to journalists at the state House after attending the National security council meeting held at the council chambers of the presidential villa in Abuja.

The minister says the attack has no ethnic-religious connection as he insists the group’s activity has nothing to do with religion.

The national security council is also concerned about killings in the name of blasphemy and has directed the security agencies to go after perpetrators of both incidents that occurred in Sokoto State and Abuja recently.

The Inspector General of Police Alkali Baba Usman also announced the readiness of the police in securing the June 18 Ekiti Governorship election, he also said additional 10,000 police officers will graduate next month and will be added to the security architecture immediately.

Many Nigerians had condemned the attack and subsequent massacre of innocent worshippers at the Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Owo on Sunday.

This attribution of responsibility by the National Security Council to ISWAP is a major setback for the nations’ security and one that will have security agencies on their toes.

Owo is located in Ondo State a prt of the Southwest which had remained relatively paceful since the increasing level of killings, attacks and abduction started spreading to Other states outside of the initially affected States of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe.

Despite the Federal Government attribution of responsibility, ISWAP, has not claimed resposibility for the attack.

No Reprisal Attack In Ondo – Police

The police in Ondo State police command has faulted a media report that the attack on Sabo community was a reprisal attack

According to a statement issued by the spokesperson of the state police command, Funmilayo Odunlami, the attack on Sabo community is a clear case of armed robbery.

She said it is disheartening that the peddlers of the fake news did not confirm the story before spreading the falsehood.

She said the victims involved in the failed robbery attack are from Yoruba, Igbo and Northern extraction

The statement added, “The attention of the Ondo State Police Command has been drawn to a fake news being peddled by some mischief makers to cause panic, tension and strife in the State.

“The Command wishes to state clearly that there was no reprisal attack on the Hausa Community at Sabo area in Ondo town or any part of the state as purported by this war mongers.

“On Tuesday, 7th of June, 2022, there was an attempted robbery on a J5 vehicle with plate no MKA – 469 YJ carrying Onions and Potatoes coming from Zaria enroute Ore, had a stop over at Ondo town and was attacked by men of the underworld around 0110hrs”

Reports of an attack on Sabo area of Ondo town had circulated early on Thursday morning on another attack just a few days after the Owo