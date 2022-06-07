Governor Ortom condemns Owo massacre, condoles Ondo State

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has condemned in strong terms, the massacre of scores of worshippers at a Catholic Church in Ondo State by men suspected to be Fulani herdsmen.

The Governor in a condolence message to his Ondo state counterpart, Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN said the unprovoked attack and gruesome murder of innocent worshippers on some members of St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo in Ondo State is condemnable by any right thinking member of the society.

He urged the security operatives to spread their dragnets to all nooks and crannies in order to apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

Governor Ortom stated: “This is one incident that the federal government must not allow it to be swept under the carpet. This has reached a dangerous level that cannot be taken lightly. That is why all Nigerians must rise up against these murderous Jihadists and ensure that they are fished out and brought to justice to end their menace against Nigeria. Enough is enough.”

He went on: “From all indications, this is a systematic plot to instil fear in Nigerians by the terrorists. They have pushed us to the wall and so we must stand up to resist them. We must rise up as a people to end this madness brought against us by these blood thirsty Fulani killers who are gradually usurping our sovereignty. No one can any longer freely go to our legitimate places of businesses , worship centres and even sleeping in our homes.

“How long shall we continue to live in this misery and in fear all the times just because we have a federal government in place who does not feel our pains? This is a challenge to both the government and the governed.”

The Governor told Nigerians to be security conscious at all times just as he urged them to report any suspicious activities to security operatives.