Owo Church Massacre Victims Buries in Ondo

The remains of victims of the June 5 attack on St Francis Catholic Church, Owo in Ondo State, have been laid to rest, amidst tears by family members.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, who led top government officials to the funeral mass, said the security architecture of the country needs serious review.

The funeral service was also attended by former governor of state Olusegun Mimiko and Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Mathew Hassan Kukah

Relatives, family members, catholic faithful and residents of Owo gathered in this hall to bid victims of the June 5 attack on St Francis Catholic Church, Owo farewell.

This was a service that took away courage from many, letting out tears.

The hall was filled with people, who wore black attire to replicate the mood.

The officiating minister and Catholic Bishop of Oyo Diocese, urged the federal and state governments to wake-up and sit-up

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu admitted the failure of government but assured that he will continue to ensure that lives are protected.

Some other dignatries urged the federal government to tackle the security challenges facing the country.

It will be recalled that armed Terrorists attacked the Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church Owo on June 5 packed with worshippers with Improvised Explosive Devices before opening fire on the survivors killing 40 at the last count and injuring several others.

The deadly attack which drew widespread condemnation from all quarters has been attributed to the West African affiliate of the global Terror group ISIS, ISWAP by the Federal Government through the Minister of Interior after a security meeting at the Presidential Villa Abuja.

The decision did not however gone well with the Ondo State Government who described it as hasty.

The State has also in light of the situation taken steps to enhance the security of the people by urging Local Government Chairmen to raise Vigilante teams in the ir localities in addition to the expansion of the Amotekun Corps by 350 personnel whose job is to comb the Forests and expell all illegal occupants.