Photos: Ondo holds funeral for victims of Owo Church massacre

A funeral ceremony in honour of forty worshippers killed at the St. Francis Catholic Church hotel, Owo Ondo State is ongoing at the Midas Hotel Owo.

The worshippers were killed by gunmen on June 5 while several others were injured.

The venue of the church service is manned by security operatives including military personnel, men of the Nigerian police force, operatives of Nigeria and Civil Defence Corps and men of the Amotekun corps.

Those who attended the service were thoroughly checked before they gained entry to the venue