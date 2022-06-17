FCT Police Command find missing Safiyanu Amira

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command wishes to categorically debunk the viral news of the alleged kidnapping of one Safiyanu Amira and seventeen (17) others who were reportedly abducted at gunpoint by Armed men in Police uniform on Tuesday 14th June 2022 at about 1:00 pm and to state that Safiyanu Amira is currently safe in Police custody.

While she is currently in the hospital receiving medical attention as demanded by global best practices, the investigation continues and findings will be communicated subsequently.

The Commissioner of Police FCT Command CP Babaji Sunday psc while commending the gallantry of the Tactical and Investigative apparatus detailed on the case, appreciated the members of the public for their calm maintained and the various degrees of useful information given to the Police.

He enjoined the good people of the FCT not to relent in partnering with the police, especially towards the rendition of information, to remain vigilant, and report any suspicious or abnormal occurrence to the Police through the following emergency lines:

08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883, While the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) desk, could be reached on: 0902 222 2352.

It will be recalled that the alleged kidnapping of Safiya Ameerah was trending on all Social Media platform from Tuesday.

She was allegedly kidnapped by armed men in Police Uniform from an estate in Abuja along with 17 Others including Pregnant women, Children.

She was able to use her phone to tweet and broadcast her live location during the course of the alleged kidnap prompting many Social Media users to descend heavily on the Security Agencies asking for her to be rescued.

There was also confusion on how to proceed with the rescue operation with the police soliciting for information that will help in getting her from the clutches of her abductors.

She has now been rescued after an operation lasting over 48 hours by the Tactical assets of the Nigerian Police and Other Agencies.

Developments in the next few days will determine what actually transpired within the period of her alleged kidnap and when she was also found by the Security Agencies in Abuja.