A kidnap kingpin, who has been on the wanted list of the Command for a long time, Samaila Wakili Fafa A.K.A Habu Ibrahim, has been arrested by the FCT Police Command.

Wakili was reportedly rrested on February 24, at about 7:05 PM, as part of continued effort to tackle banditry in the FCT and its environs.

The suspect is reported to be one of the two kidnappers the Honorable Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, placed a bounty on, with the other namely Saidu Abdulkadir A.K.A Dahiru Adamu, arrested earlier by the FCT Command Of the Nigerian Police Force.

When interrogated, the suspect confessed that his syndicate masterminded and executed several kidnappings in FCT and its environs, including the abduction of Barr. Chris Agidy, the legal aid to Senator Ned Nwoko and Mr Sunday Yahaya Zakwai, the district head of Ketti Village who were later killed by them.

Samaila Wakili on further interrogation led police operatives to where the remains of Barr. Chris Agidy is.

His remains were recovered and deposited at the Morgue of the Gwagwalada General Hospital.

Confirming the arrest to newsmen, the spokesperson of the command, SP Josephine Adeh, said while an investigation into the activities of the suspect is still ongoing, the Commissioner of Police FCT, CP Benneth C. Igweh, reiterates his unflinching commitment to combat crime and criminality in all its manifestations and to ensure safety of residents.

He equally urges residents to report suspicious activities through the following emergency lines; 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883; PCB: 09022222352.