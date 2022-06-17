Heavy security presence as Ondo holds funeral for victims of Owo attack

All is now set for the funeral ceremony of forty worshippers killed at the St. Francis Catholic Church hotel, Owo Ondo State.The worshippers were killed by gunmen on June 5 while several others were injured.

Midas Hotel Owo,venue of the church service is manned by security operatives including military personnel, men of the Nigerian police force, operatives of Nigeria and civil defence corps and men of the Amotekun corps.

Those who attended the service were thoroughly checked before they gained entry to the venue

Expected to grace the service are governor Rotimi Akeredolu and top government officials.