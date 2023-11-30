Protesters in Igbomotoru have expressed their displeasure over the deployment of security agencies and surveillance personnel into the community despite the lack of oil bunkering activities in the town.

With the past harassment allegedly experienced at the hands of some military personnel, residents are now calling for the intervention of the relevant authorities from the state and federal government.

The protesters appear dissatisfied with the heightened security in Igbomotoru, which is part of the Southern Ijaw Local Government Area.

Therefore, they are demanding that the seven gunboats that were unexpectedly sunk into the community as well as the tug-propelled houseboat be moved.

Shortly after expressing their concerns, the tug and machines were forced into a remote part of the community, but the community leaders are not satisfied.

While the Bayelsa State, Coordinator of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, Joshua Maciver has since issued a press statement disproving the alleged incident and despite that, the people have stated their resolve to ensure the demilitarization of their community.