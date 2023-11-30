The Ogun state government and the organised private sector have concluded arrangement to sign a memorandum of understanding on the construction of the Olokola Deep Seaport located in Ogun Waterside Local Government Area of the state.

Governor Dapo Abiodun made this known in Abeokuta during a breakfast meeting with Chief Executive Officers of Companies operating in the State.

Being the gateway state and the industrial hub of the country, Ogun State Government has organised a breakfast meeting with chief executives of companies in order to discuss how to make things work well for them, while doing business in the state and to intimate them about steps taken by the current administration in ensuring ease of doing business.

While welcoming the guest, the Commissioner for Industry, trade and investment in the state promised that the administration will continue to implement business friendly policies and invest in infrastructural development.

Advertisement

The leader of the manufacturer association of Nigeria in the state however highlighted some of the challenges and appreciates the steps of the government.

On his part, the Governor, Dapo Abiodun said his administration has invested heavily on infrastructure development and that the construction of the Olokola seaport would provide another opportunity for companies in the state to move their goods and equipment in addition to the Gateway Agro-Cargo International Airport, which is almost ready.

He also said his administration is working towards putting an end to multiple taxes in the state, and appealed to businesses to patronise government whenever they are in need of land.