The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) has held its matriculation ceremony, welcoming 441 cadets into its 75th regular course.

The commandant, Maj. Gen. John Ochai revealed that the cadets were admitted from a pool of over 30,000 applicants.

The event highlighted the NDA’s emphasis on discipline, diverse academic offerings across faculties, and its evolution into a globally recognized institution.

The Commandant stressed the institution’s commitment to meeting international military standards, signaling its dedication to academic excellence and national defense.+