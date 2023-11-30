A Kwara state high court sitting in Ilorin has sentenced the Sarkin Fulani of Kwara state, Usman Ado and two others to life imprisonment for kidnapping.

Mr Usman Ado and two others were arrested and charged to court on a two-count charge of conspiracy to kidnap and kidnapping.

They kidnapped one Abubakar Ahmad and collected a ransom of one million naira before his eventual release after 20 days in captivity.

The kidnapping was carried out with a soldier who is now at large.

Delivering her judgment, Justice Adenike Akinpelu of the Kwara State high court found the Sarkin Fulani and the two others of guilty of the two count-charge in accordance with section 15 of the Kwara State anti-kidnapping law.

She sentenced them to life imprisonment on each of the two counts, both of which to run concurrently.