Chief of defence staff General Christopher Musa says Nigeria will partner neighbouring countries in carrying out military exercises that will galvanise efforts and capabilities towards addressing security threats against Nigeria and it’s neighbours.

He disclosed this at the 2nd edition of exercise mugun bugu at the Nigerian Army Training centre in Niger state

The West African region in the past decade has been engaged in combat against various terrorists groups with boko Haram and the Islamic state of West Africa province ISWAP terrorist operating in the sahel region and lake chad basin .

Poor border security makes it possible for these terrorist groups to operate around the border fringes of these countries and sometimes the even overrun military formations.

Major General Jal Jimoh delivered a speech on behalf of Nigeria’s chief of defence staff general Christopher Musa at this military exercise of the Nigeria army, Airforce and their various formations, he disclosed plans to engage neighbouring military formations in military exercises in order to foster a collaborative regional security operation.

This excise does not only showcase the military might of Nigeria’s defense forces but it expose participants to the peculiarities and challenges associated with conduct of asymmetric operations within joint operation environment .