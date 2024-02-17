The Organization of African First Ladies for Development OAFLAD has met in Addis Ababa the Ethiopian capital on the side line of the ongoing African Union General Assembly with the organization stating its resolve to strengthen regional collaboration amongst themselves.The meeting which was chaired by the Vice President of the Organization and First Lady of Democratic Republic of Congo Mrs Denise Nyakeru Tshisekedi noted that this collaboration must be encouraged to enhance more development and promote growth among member countries.

The meeting which had in attendance First Ladies from member countries in attendance including the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu observed a minute silence in honor of the late Namibian President Hage Geingob whose wife was the President of OAFLAD until his demise on the 4th of February 2024.

The First Ladies also attended the opening session of the AU General Assembly alongside the Presidents of member countries.

The 28th General Assembly of the Organization of African First Ladies OAFLAD continue on Sunday 18th February with the technical sessions and presentations of positions papers on its #We Are Equal campaign among other issues.

Nigeria’s First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu is also expected to deliver her maiden address at the Assembly on Sunday 18th February.