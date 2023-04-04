The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC and the International Labour Organisation, ILO have staged an interregional collaboration among trade unions to fight forced labour.

According to the International Labour Organisation, ILO, lack of protection for migrant workers undermines safety for everyone.

At the National Stakeholders’ workshop on strengthening interregional collaboration between trade unions in Nigeria and destination countries, experts stressed the need for developing countries to align with solutions.

They say migrants workers are becoming more vulnerable to forced labour, as it is estimated that there are about 27.6 million victims of forced labour around the world as at 2021.

Advertisement

NBA, FRSC To partner for safety on roads, compensation, Others

The federal Road Safety Corps has met with the leadership of the Nigeria Bar Association as part of efforts to ensure victims of road crashes are duly compensated through established legal processes.

The partnership with the NBA is geared towards filing civil action against recalcitrant drivers and their employers whose bad road use culture results in road traffic injuries and fatalities.

Advertisement

The partnership was established during a working visit of the Corps Marshal, Dauda Ali Biu to the President, Nigeria Bar Association, Yakubu Chonoko Maikyau.

During the visit, the Corps Marshal emphasised the need to bring to an end the current reign of impunity on Nigeria’s roads by ensuring that any driver whose actions or inactions lead to loss of lives or injuries of other road users is made to face the wrath of the law.

The NBA President lauded the gesture and reaffirmed the readiness of the Nigeria Bar Association to partner with the Corps in that regard, because it is for the interest of the entire nation.

He assured the Corps Marshal that the 125 branches of the Association will be directed to key into the partnership and ensure smooth handling of the cases as applicable.

Advertisement