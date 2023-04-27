The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC has called on the federal government, employers and trade unions to adopt strategies for the implementation of the ratified ILO Convention 190.

The Congress gave the charge at a Gender equity dialogue in the world of work organised by the NLC Women Commission.

Violence and harassment are a common problem in the world of work, especially with women.

ILO Convention 190 is the first International treaty to recognise the right of every worker to a world free from gender-based violence and harassment.

A dialogue with focus on ’embrace equality in the world of work’ is on the table at this gender dialogue session.

Governments that ratify the Convention are required to put in place necessary laws and policy measures to prevent and address violence and harassment in the world of work.

With Nigeria’s adoption and ratification of the Convention in 2022, NLC says the challenge is implementation

The poor performance by women in the just concluded general election lends credence to the need for equity and fairness

Experience sharing on gender equity in the work place and challenges of gender equity in the trade unions are some of the issues in perspective.

The dialogue session is expected to come up with recommendations and strategies for attaining gender equality in Nigeria.