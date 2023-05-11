Experts in the agriculture sectors have called on Nigerian farmers to combine the various climate adaptation strategies, to increase their income and boost food security for the teeming population.

They stated this in Makurdi at a stakeholders meeting on Pre- Profiling for Climate Smart Agriculture in Benue state.

The combination of high food insecurity, relatively low yields, high deforestation rates and localized land degradation, leaves Nigeria particularly vulnerable to climate change.

The country is experiencing weather variability and climate change-induced hazards, including drought and dry spells, seasonal and flash floods, extreme temperatures and changes in season onset and cessation.

Benue State, the Food basket of Nigeria is not exempted from these crises says Benue chairman of the All farmers association of Nigeria.

The Feed the Future Nigeria Agriculture Policy Activity, in collaboration with the Benue State Ministry of Agriculture & Natural Resources has conveyed a stakeholders on Pre- Profiling for Climate Smart Agriculture.

Key players agree on the need to enlighten Benue farmers on Climate Smart Agriculture to achieve food security and broader development goals under a changing climate and increasing food demand.

It is expected that at the end of this meeting, Stakeholders will take back lessons learnt to enlighten more farmers on how to avoid the challenges that come with the climate.