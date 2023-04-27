The Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA), has inspected a total of 10,876 new electrical projects.

The Chief Electrical Inspector Of The Federation, Aliyu Tahir revealed this at the 2023 First Quarter Interactive Session with newsmen, in Abuja

He said the agency has monitored over 10,598 existing networks and resolved 771 of them.

The Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency is responsible for certifying electrical installations in the country

It is training it’s workers on effective regulatory supervision and quality control.

In meeting it’s mandate, NEMSA plays a critical role in enforcing higher standards in Nigeria’s power sector.

Not only for the Nigerian energy security and provision but also in contributing to the sustainable development goal number 7, on affordable and clean energy for everyone.

The Chief Electrical Inspector disclosed that NEMSA has removed 68,168 substandard materials, investigated 346 electrical accident sites and monitored Distribution Companies (DisCos) compliance level on the existing networks.

It has established and inaugurated the First Meter Generation Museum/Gallery at the National Meter Test Station, Oshodi, Lagos.

AliyuTahir also explained that Kaduna and Port Harcourt National Meter Test Stations will soon be ready.

He assured that the agency is ready to enforce technical standards and regulations and other responsibilities in line with it’s mandate

The CEO is optimistic that the training will enrich the staff with the relevant knowledge, skills and attitude required to deliver.