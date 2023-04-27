The Ogun state government has issued an advisory to residents in some areas along the state’s river channel in anticipation of flash floods caused by heavy rainfall predicted for the state by the Nigerian meteorological agency.

This was contained in an address by the state commissioner for Environment, Ola Oresanya while giving the outlook predictions for the 2023 flood alert in the state

While assuring that the state government is doing its best by putting plans in place to minimize the impact of the predicted heavy downpour, the Commissioner called for cooperation and understanding of residents.

The Managing Director of Ogun Osun River Basin Development Authority, Olufemi Odumosun who was also part of the gathering explained some of the measures put in place to mitigate the effect of the flood.

Coastal flooding due to tidal lock of the Ogun River by Lagos Lagoon from the natural rise in sea-level, coupled with the possible release of excessive water from Oyan dam, is expected to affect Mowe, Isheri, Akute, Mowe, Ibafo, Riverside Estate, Alagbole, Warewa, Oke-Afa, Kara, Onihale, and Ebute Kimobi during the second season of rainfall.

The government urged residents to be prepared to relocate temporarily from these areas, if required.