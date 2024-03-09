At least 10 people were killed and 10 others were missing after flash floods and a landslide on the Indonesian island of Sumatra, a local official said Saturday.

Torrential rains triggered the floods and landslide that hit Pesisir Selatan regency in West Sumatra province, forcing around 46,000 people to evacuate to temporary shelters.

Rescuers pulled out seven bodies in the worst-hit village of Koto XI Tarusan, and recovered two others in two neighboring villages, according to the National Disaster Management Agency’s spokesperson Yusrizal.

He said that 46,000 people had fled to a temporary government shelter after the flood and landslide buried 14 houses while 20,000 houses were flooded up to the roof.

Heavy rains cause frequent landslides and flash floods in Indonesia, where millions of people live in mountainous areas or near floodplains.

This will not be the first time that in recent years that landslides and flash floods have plagued Indonesia.

In 2023, a landslide caused by torrential rain killed at least 11 people and left dozens of others missing on an island in Indonesia’s remote Natuna regency, disaster officials said.