Former Chairman of the Labour Party in Lagos State, Kayode Salako, has dismissed his reported suspension from the party by some members, declaring that they have locus standi to suspend him.

Mr Salako who was Speaking on TVC News Breakfast on Monday Morning said those who claimed to have suspended him are just being overzealous in the pursuit of their agenda.

Mr Salako who claimed to have been forced to step aside from his position as the Chairman of the Labour party in Lagos State said he nominated those who are now claiming to have suspended him when he was about to be forced to step aside.

He disclosed that it is a fool’s errand for anyone to think they can wake up and suspend himself the Supreme Leader of the Labour Party in the State or its Apex Leader, Moshood Salvador.

He said the fact he was forced out is also part of the problem that has been troubling the Labour Party in Lagos State.

Advertisement

He added that it is a lie for anybody to say that he left his position because he wanted to pursue his ambition to be a member of the House of Representatives.

He disclosed that he was forced out from his position by the Obidients due to his wife, Foluke Daramola-Salako, working for the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He said that as a man of honour, he will not struggle over anything when their is no need for him to do so.

He disclosed that it is not compulsory for him and his wife to be in the same Political party, adding that many well known Nigerians and their wives are either in different Political parties or practice different religion without any hindrance whatsoever.

According to him, he said he made moves to convince his wife to move to the Labour Party but she refused giving reasons as to why She was not going to move with him to the Labour Party.

Advertisement

Mr Salako said he has always been a lover and defender of the President Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, without gaining anything directly or indirectly as a member of the All Progressives Congress.

He added that he has never met the President Elect either one on one or as a member of a group and that his decision to leave the All Progressives Congress was to seek Political greener pastures.

Gong Further, Mr Salako said he never for one day ran the party in peace with attacks coming from left, right and Centre including preventing him from having access to funds to run the party.

He said all the funds he used in running the party while his Chairmanship lasted were personal funds or gift from people who appreciated his role as the Chairman of the party.

Advertisement

He added that a lot of people especially at the National Level encouraged him to continue to do his best for the party despite the apparent bad behaviour of the so called Obidients who he said are disobedient and socially undisciplined.

He said the bad behaviour of the Obidients is one of the reasons the Labour Party is facing so much challenges and crisis.

He said one of the problem the Labour Party is facing is the members operational indiscipline.

He said the concept of the Obidients having no leaders will lead to the current situation of rudderless decision making that will not make for a good party system.

He added that his decision to ensure that the party remains united led to the introduction of a system, to ensure that the bad behaviour of the Obidients does not create unnecessary problem or challenges for the party.