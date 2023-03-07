The National Chairman of the Labour Party, Comrade Julius Abure has dissolved the Rivers State Executives of the Party.

Comrade Julius Abure has dissolved the Labour Party State Executive Council of Rivers State with immediate effect, for gross anti-party activities and corruption in the management of Labour Party funds.

The National Chairman believes that it’s in the interest of Labour Party and the Obidient movement in Rivers State that those who were at the helm of affairs in Rivers State when our presidential mandate was openly stolen in Rivers State should step aside until full investigation is completed on what happened on that day.

The National Chairman has lost confidence in the ability of the compromised State Executive Council led by Mr Deinye Pepple to lead the campaign for the gubernatorial and … State House of Assembly elections come March 11th.

He urges all Obidients in Rivers State to disregard every comment made by the disgraced State Chairman of the Labour Party, Deinye Pepple, on the election of March 11th and reiterates the full backing of the Labour Party on the candidacy of Comrade Beatrice Itubo of the Labour Party as the next Governor of Rivers State.

He therefore enjoins all Obidients to come out massively on March 11th to vote for Comrade Beatrice Itubo of Labour Party.

Thank you and God bless.

Now Ahead of Saturday’s gubernatorial poll, Igbo leaders in Lagos State under the umbrella of Concerned Ndigbo Lagos are appealing to residents to consider the experience and scorecard of each candidate vying to be governor before deciding on who to elect.

The group also appealed to Igbos living in the state to support Governor Sanwo-Olu and come out en-mass to re-elect him on Saturday.

Speaking during a press conference jointly the group said the re-election of Governor Sanwo-Olu for a second term will be in the interest of Ndigbos.

The group says a vote for Governor Sanwo-Olu became imperative because his administration has performed creditably well without segregating or discrimination against any tribe in the state.

Group commends Oyo APC’s unity in delivering Tinubu’s Victory

A Group known as The United Progressives has commended the leadership of the All progressives Congress in Oyo state for setting aside their differences to deliver victory for the party across the 33 local governments of the state in the last General election.

A former Deputy National Youth leader of the APC Afeez Repete made the commendation while addressing newsmen at a press conference held in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

While describing Asiwaju’s victory as a well deserved one, the former deputy national youth leader appealed to the major party stakeholders to sustain the unity and deliver victory for the governorship candidate of the state, Teslim Folarin.

He assured residents of the state that the party’s candidate in the state will deliver good governance and quality representation through his plans if elected into office.

APC PCC in Rivers commends Governor Wike for Election Victory

Some members of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council have insisted on giving credit to Governor Nyesom Wike for the party’s victory in the Presidential election in Rivers State.

But their position has raised tensions that have led to a war of words between members of the APC campaign structure.

Once united in their quest to win the Presidential election for the APC in Rivers State, the 2 main campaign groups have now broken into

factions.

A leader of the Presidential Campaign Council has been full of praise for Governor Nyesom Wike for his role in the APC’s victory.

But the Tinubu-Shettima Independent Campaign Council has distanced itself from that opinion.

In a swift reaction these members of the PCC say all those behind the counter opinions are not members of the All Progressives Congress.

Despite the controversy, their position remains the same.

As they campaigned for the APC in the Presidential election, the PCC also insists on supporting the preferred candidate of Governor Wike in the Governorship polls.

ONLINE PLATFORM SEEKS SUPPORT FOR A TINUBU PRESIDENCY

BAT TV, a dedicated online television targeted at developing an array of appealing audio and visual content about APC candidate and President elect, Bola Tinubu, has called for citizens’ support for the next administration.

The online television station also congratulated INEC for overcoming the initial logistic challenges to give the country a credible, free and fair election.

BAT Television was one of the many efforts that galvanised support for a Bola Tinubu Presidency.

While the campaigns lasted, it joined other supporters to proclaim the goodness of the APC Presidential Candidate and the benefits of a Bola Tinubu Presidency.

Now that victory has been achieved, BAT Television applauds Nigerians for placing their trust in the ability of its principal to bring renewed hope to the nation.

It admits there were pockets of logistical challenges for INEC prior to the polls, but commends the Electoral body for surmounting the initial setbacks

Support comes from the United States Department through its Spokesperson, Ned Price.

BAT Television enjoins all well meaning citizens join hands with the incoming administration to move the nation to greater heights.

The online platform calls on the other three front runners in the Presidential race to accept their defeat in good faith

YOUTHS IN PLATEAU, BAUCHI COMMEND INEC FOR CREDIBLE CONDUCT OF POLLS.

The just concluded Saturday presidential polls conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission have been commended by some youth groups in Plateau and Bauchi States in the aftermath of the exercise.

The Saturday, May 25, presidential election in Nigeria might have come and gone, but the lessons learned will last long in the memory of many in the country.

At the end of every election, a winner is bound to emerge and this time, Bola Tinubu was declared the winner of the Saturday presidential polls.

These two youth groups from Bauchi and Plateau are of the view that the 2023 presidential election is the most credible in the history of the country.

They applaud the efforts of the nation’s electoral body, INEC in conducting the exercise.

They are not happy with comments made by some stakeholders in the country and urge them to desist from acts inciting in nature.

While congratulating the newly elected president of Nigeria, Mr. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for the victory, the group urge him to do more to promote unity and integration among all aggrieved citizens.

The youth groups are calling on the law enforcement agencies to arrest any one found instigating violence on the citizens as nobody is above the law.

