National Chairman of the Labour Party, Comrade Julius Abure has dissolved the Rivers State Executive Council with immediate effect, for gross anti-party activities and corruption in the management of Party funds.

According to Comrade Abure, the decision is in the interest of Labour Party and the Obidient movement in Rivers State that those who were at the helm of affairs in the state when our presidential mandate was openly stolen in Rivers State should step aside until full investigation is completed on what happened on that day.

The National Chairman has lost confidence in the ability of the compromised State Executive Council led by Mr Deinye Pepple to lead the campaign for the gubernatorial and … State House of Assembly elections come March 11th.

Advertisement

He urged all Obidients in Rivers State to disregard every comment made by the disgraced State Chairman of the Labour Party, Deinye Pepple, on the election of March 11th and reiterates the full backing of the Labour Party on the candidacy of Comrade Beatrice Itubo of the Labour Party as the next Governor of Rivers State.

He therefore enjoins all Obidients to come out massively on March 11th to vote for Comrade Beatrice Itubo of Labour Party.