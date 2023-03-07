The leaders of two transport Unions in Ogun State have appealed to their members to avoid things that may lead to breach of Peace before, during and after the Governorship and State Assembly Elections.

They made this known during their separate meetings, where they declared support for the re-election of Governor Dapo Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress.

These are members of the Articulate Motorcycle Owners and Riders Association in Ogun State.

They came together to sensitize themselves on how to participate peacefully in the Governorship and State Assembly Elections.

The Chairman of the Association Nurudeen Alowonle said the body has provided employment opportunities for more than 7000 youths and they are grateful to the Governor and will vote massively for him on March the 11th.

The leaders commended their members for supporting Asiwaju Bola Tinubu through their votes but seek more from their members in the next elections.

At another event organized by the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigerian in Ogun State, the leader of the transport Union Titilayo Akibu who addressed the gathering through the Secretary of the Union commended the approach Governor Dapo Abiodun to infrastructural development of the state.

He said most of the abandoned road projects in the state have been reconstructed and urged members to reciprocate the gesture of the Governor by voting for him.

They identified creation of ministry of Transportation and the investment on the international cargo airport as part of the infrastructural development programmes embarked upon by Governor Dapo Abiodun and they say such person deserves continuity in office.

INEC ISSUES CERTIFICATE OF RETURN TO SENATORS ELECT

The Independent National Electoral Commission is issuing certificates of Return to senators elect at the national collation Centre.

According to INEC, winners have been declared for 423 national legislative seats while supplementary elections will be held in 46 constituencies.

In the Senate, 98 out of 109 seats have been declared. So far, seven political parties have won senatorial seats while in the House of Representatives, 325 out of 360 seats have been won by eight political parties.

For the Senate the APC won 57 seats, the PDP 29 seats and Labour Party 6 seats and NNPP has 2 seats.

While in the House of representatives, the APC won 162 seats, PDP 102 seats, Labour Party 34 seats and NNPP has 18 seats.

Police warn against the use of Dogs at Polling Units, action Criminal

The Nigeria Police Force has disclosed that the use of pets especially Dogs at Polling units on Election day is against the provision of Electoral Act 2022 as amended.

The Force made this known in a Statement signed by its spokesman, Chief Superintendent of Police Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

The Force said the warning becomes necessary following plans by some group and individuals who have made it known they will be going to the Polling units with Dogs and Other domestic animals that can be used to intimidate people.

The Force added that bringing of pets to the Polling units is against the Electoral Act 2022 as amended and the Dogs Act Cap 55 Laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1958 as domesticated by states.

Read Full Statement Below

The Nigeria Police Force has deemed it necessary to educate and caution Nigerians on the use of pets, especially, dogs, at the polling units on election day, as such act runs contrary to the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022, as amended.

The provision of Section 126 (1) of the Electoral Act. 2022, explains clearly those actions exhibited by electorates that constitute electoral breaches and are punishable under the law, and paragraph (f) mentions possession of weapons calculated to intimidate voters and electoral officers. Dogs could be classed as offensive weapons as their owners/handlers can use them to intimidate, harass and cause assault and bodily harm to others. The Dogs Act, CAP 55 Laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1958 as domesticated in various States, and other Criminal Laws in Nigeria are trite.

The conceived ideas and plans by certain individuals, electorates, and groups of people to go to the polls accompanied by pets are unacceptable, stand discouraged, and remain an act of electoral infraction as it will cause harassment and intimidation.

The Nigeria Police Force, therefore, warns those who intend to display their pets, dogs specifically, for whatever purpose, at the polling units, to desist as such constitutes a violation of the electoral Act, 2022, as amended, and other extant laws.

