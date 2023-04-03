The corps marshal of the federal roads safety corps has stepped up efforts to reduce crashes and fatalities on Nigerian roads and is seeking the support of the transport unions in the country to achieve this.

Corps Marshal Dauda Ali Biu engaged the national leadership of major transport unions in the country to seek support towards eradicating fatalities on Nigerian roads.

He says poor vehicle maintenance, excessive speed, overloading of vehicles with goods and persons, are some factors that contribute to the increasing fatalities on the road.

He also called on the Transport Union Executives to always train and retrain their drivers to improve on Vehicle maintenance as this will help the Corps in it’s efforts to arrest the situation.

The transport Union Executives all pledged their commitment to supporting the Corps by complying with the policy on compulsory installation of speed limit device, onboard cameras for monitoring of trucks and driver’s activities, and installation of safety valves among others.