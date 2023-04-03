The Kano Executive Council has approved the appointment of Oba Mohood Balogun, the Olubadan of Ibadan as the Chancellor of the state-owned Sa’adatu Rimi University of Education, Kumbotso.

The state Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Malam Muhammad Garba, announced this after the council’s meeting held at the Council Chambers, Government House, Kano.

Garba said that the council also approved the appointment of Prof. Attahiru Jega, former INEC chairman as Pro-Chancellor/Chairman of the governing council.

This, he said, followed the receipt of operational licence from the National Universities Commission (NUC), which recognized the institution as the 61st state university and 222nd university in the Nigerian university system.

Other members of the council are Dr Muhammad Kwankwaso, Hajiya Zulaiha Ahmed, Dr Ibrahim Wunti, Dr Halima Muhammad and Alhaji Sabi’u Bako.

He said the appointment is in accordance with Part III Section 22 of the Sa’adatu Rimi University of Education Kumbotso Law.