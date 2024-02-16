The Federal Government has urged Nigerian youths to acquire skills in digital technology since it is essential for a sustainable future.

This is part of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to promote digital transformation and youth inclusion.

This was disclosed at the Commissioning and Handover of solar powered modular tech lab in Federal University Lokoja, Kogi State, by the Senior Special Adviser to the President on Entrepreneurship Development in Innovation and Digital Economy.

Reports show that fifty five percent of Nigeria ‘s youth population is either under employed or unemployed largely part due to mismatch between the job market and skills youths are trained in.

Practical, digital, and entrepreneurial skills that would better prepare the youths for self-employment in the future are all lacking in the current education system.

Most Nigerian graduates tend to feel better prepared for further education than actual employment and rate themselves low for competences required for the work force.

That’s why the Federal Government under the Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration has decided to change this narrative to ensure a better future for Nigerian youths.

Senior Special Adviser to the President on Entrepreneurship Development in Innovation and Digital economy, Jennifer Adighije is at the Federal University Lokoja, Kogi State to commission solar powered modular tech lab.

The project is aimed at fostering digital inclusion by bridging the gap for digitally vulnerable.

The vice chancellor of Federal University Lokoja , Olayemi Akinwunmi expressed happiness with this development and thanks the President for this opportunity as it will enable the student learn more and thrive in the ICT sector.

Some of the students are also excited to be part of project as they are the direct beneficiaries.

The Federal Government is optimistic that with this initiative and others like it , the goal of reaching ninety percent digital literacy as a nation in 2030, will be achieved.