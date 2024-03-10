The Federal Polytechnic Ilaro, Ogun State has produced electric tricycle and a biometric device, using locally sourced materials.

The Rector of the Institution, Mikhail Akinde made this known while speaking on the need for Nigerians to be innovative, encourage local manufacturing sector and depend less on importation.

The Rector said the Institution is working more on how to proffer solutions to some of the challenges confronting the country as it has produced many machines for tools for local use.

He highlighted other things the institution is doing to help the country.

While speaking funding the technical and vocational education in Nigeria: emerging issues and strategies.

The guest lecturer at the Polytechnic’s 21st Convocation lecture, Abdulfattah Aboaba of the department of computer engineering, University of Maiduguri identified poor funding, inadequate facilities, brain drain, poor societal perception as some of the challenges confronting the sector.

He urged stakeholders in vocational, technical and technological education to think without the box, by advancing other viable and productive ways of generating additional funds for the institutions.