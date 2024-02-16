The Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State says it has recovered over 45,000 liters of Illegally refined Automated Gas Oil in a tanker.

It also paraded 8 suspects arrested for oil theft at the area one office of the NSCDC in Swali, Yenagoa.

Packed at the area 1 office of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps in Swali, Yenagoa is a 45,000 liters capacity Tanker ladened with suspected illegally refined Automated Gas Oil.

The tanker was arrested along the Kolo road in Ogbia Local Government Area.

Three suspects are now being paraded in connection with the alleged crime.

Five other suspects allegedly involved in oil bunkering activities are also paraded at the NSCDC office after an intelligence report led to their arrest at a pipeline right of way in the Korokorose community of Southern Ijaw Local Government Area.

The command assured the general public of subsequent prosecution of the matter after the conclusion of its investigations.