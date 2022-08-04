Imo NSCDC arrests 3 suspects with truck laden with 15,000 litres of diesel

Imo State Command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC has intercepted a truck carrying about fifteen thousand litres of diesel concealed in polythene bags.

Barely one month after the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps arrested fifteen suspects in Imo State with seven trucks loaded with diesel, another arrest has been made.

This time, three suspects were arrested with a truck laden with about 15 thousand litres of diesel suspected to be adulterated products.

According to the Imo State NSCDC Commandant, Matthew Ovye the truck loaded the product in Portharcourt enroute Enugu before they were intercepted in Owerri.

The Commandant who stressed the determination of his men to continuously clampdown on the economic saboteurs, advised them to engage in more meaningful ventures.

With the activation of intelligence that will aid in the averting of the oil threat, the NSCDC believes it is more determined than ever to combat illegal activities head on.