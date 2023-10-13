At least four persons escaped death on Thursday following an accident involving a diesel tanker and a 14-seater company bus on the Otedola section of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway in Lagos.

But more worrisome is the miscreants who seized the opportunity to scoop the spilled fuel damning all the dangers associated with being around a diesel laden tanker.

The Lagos state Commissioner for Transport, is raising concerns over the number of truck accidents on major highways. He says the ministry of transport will engage tank farm owners, and loading bays for petroleum products on safety precautions.

For about five hours today, Men of the Lagos state fire service and other emergency responders averted what could have been a major disaster on the Otedola section of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

At about 4pm, a 33,000 liter tanker accidentally lost control while conveying Diesel outward Lagos.

The tanker trapped a 14 seater company’s bus. Four occupants were safely evacuated with neither injury nor death.

Still shaken by the impact, the driver of the company bus is grateful his life and three others were saved.

While the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service battled to avert a major disaster in the area, road users took to scooping already spilled diesel.

Some resorting to fight over containers

In their tens, women and men tried to fill kegs and buckets.

Assessing the situation, the commissioner for transport, Oluwaseun Osiyemi hopes to engage truck drivers and their owners on the need to ensure their vehicles are fit to be on major highways.

Commuters are asking the federal government, the ministry of works and transport to fix the Otedola section of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway and avert disasters such as this.