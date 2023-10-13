The administration of President Bola Tinubu is on a mission to rekindle the embers of enterprise with current electricity projects aimed at lighting up industrial clusters across the country.

This was said by Kashim Shettima, Vice President, during his visit to the Agbara Industrial Cluster to establish a collaboration between the Niger Delta Power Holding Company Limited (NDPHC) and its partners.

The Federal Government has informed investors of the current administration’s intention to ensure adequate electricity supply across the country, particularly in industrial clusters.

This message of hope was delivered by Vice President Kashim Shettima at the Agbara Business Roundtable in Ogun State’s Ado-Odo-Ota Local Government Area.

The event which was attended by investors and government officials from federal and states featured the launch an initiative to ensure dedicated power supply to industrial clusters across the country, starting with Agbara Industrial Estate.

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun on his part emphasized the need for regular power supply, noting that without electricity, all infrastructure provided for the use of the people of the state and the country as a whole would be in vain.

Minister of Power, Bayo Adelabu on his part said the event marked the beginning of the collective endeavour to fortify one of the backbones of the industrial landscape of the country.

Other stakeholders at the roundabout believe that the light-up initiative stands a chance of turning things around for good in the country.