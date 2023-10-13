Ukraine attacked a Russian missile carrier and a patrol ship this week with sea-borne drones carrying experimental weaponry, according to a Ukrainian intelligence source on Friday.

The source did not specify the extent of the damage, but stated that the “Buyan” missile carrier was assaulted on Friday and the “Pavel Derzhavin” missile carrier was struck on Wednesday in joint operations conducted by the Ukrainian Security Service and Naval Forces.

Tensions in and around the Black Sea have risen since Russia withdrew from a treaty allowing the safe transport of grain from Ukrainian ports in July.

Since then, Russian drones and missiles have frequently attacked Ukrainian port facilities and grain silos on or near the Black Sea and the Danube River.

In and around the Crimean peninsula, which Russia invaded in 2014, Kiev has launched many successful missile and naval drone attacks on Russia’s Black Sea navy.

Ukrainian Officials have said such attacks are intended to deny Russia control of the Black Sea and regain control of vital shipping routes.