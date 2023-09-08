A Russian missile crashed into a police building in the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih on Friday, killing one officer and injuring several more, according to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko

Advertisement

The police administrative building was destroyed and rescue workers pulled several people out of the rubble after the attack on President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s hometown, Klymenko said on the Telegram messaging app.

He estimated that 25 people had been injured. Regional Governor Serhiy Lysak later stated that approximately 40 people had been injured.

A policeman was killed as a result of the Russian attack, Mr Klymenko said.

Advertisement

Regional Governor Serhiy Lysak said three administrative buildings were damaged, and seven residential buildings, including a high-rise building, suffered damage.

Russia also carried out its sixth drone strike this week on the southern Odesa region, which is home to Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea and the Danube River, from which grain and other agricultural products are exported.

Advertisement