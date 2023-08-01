A Russian missile struck a hotel in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Thursday evening, killing one and injuring 16, according to Ukrainian officials.

According to national police, an Iskander missile struck the city at 7:20 p.m. (1620 GMT).

Zaporizhzhia Governor Yuriy Malashko said the 16 injured included four children.

Local media reported the damaged building is Reikartz Hotel in the city centre on the bank of the Dnipro River.

The United Nations staff used the hotel when they worked in the town, said Denise Brown, the Humanitarian Coordinator for Ukraine, in an emailed statement.

It was the second strike on Zaporizhzhia in as many days. Two young women and a man were killed and nine other people were wounded in a Russian missile attack on Wednesday.