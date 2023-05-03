At least three people have been killed and five injured in a Russian missile strike on a supermarket in Ukraine’s southern city of Kherson, officials said on Wednesday.

The attack took place at about 11 a.m., Ukraine’s state media reported.

Ukraine’s Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said Russia has again killed civilian Ukrainians. The enemy attacked the only working hypermarket in Kherson.”

Mr Klymenko added “Three killed, five wounded as of now. These are employees and visitors of the institution. All operational services are on site.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s state broadcaster Suspilne reported that Russia attacked Ukraine with 26 ‘Shahed’ drones during the night.

Air defence forces shot down 21 of them in the centre, south and east of the country, Suspilne added, citing Ukraine’s air force.

The assault included a third nightly round of attacks on the capital Kyiv in six days, but air defence systems eliminated the Shahed drones sent over the city, with no initial reports of casualties or destruction, according to officials.