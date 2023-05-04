The first contingent of Nigerian Evacuees aboard Airpeace touched down at about 11.15pm Wednesday, while those aboard the NAF C130 arrived at 11.41pm.

A total number of 364 Nigerian Nationals, made up of men, women and children were received at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, the Director General of National Emergency Management Agency, Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission and the Federal Commissioner, NCFRMI

The ports authority swung to action immediately they entered the arrival hall, checking their temperatures while the NCFRMI immediately started their profiling.

Each of the Evacuees were also given a sum of hundred thousand Naira donated by the Aliko Dangote foundation and a dignity pack containing hygiene essentials

This gesture many of them appreciated as they say its a succour from the 7 harrowing day they had to spend at the Egyptian border

Though they have returned into their country with so much uncertainty on what the future holds, they are all the same happy to be back

They joy of the parents receiving their children was obvious on their faces as they welcomed them with a warm embrace

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs confirmed that four more airplanes- Azman and Airpeace, are expected to bring back other Evacuees tomorrow, Thursday