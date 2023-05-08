Fleeing a war zone is unarguably one of the worst cards life can deal anyone.

But then, this is the reality of some Nigerians, resident in Khartoum, the Capital city of Sudan where for weeks now, a factional war has been raging

TVC News Foreign Affairs correspondent, Moyo Thomas speaks with some of the returnees on these experiences and life after their return.

It is now about 3 days since the arrival of the first batch of Evacuees from Sudan.

The returnees described what they have been through as a very harrowing and hellish experience.

Advertisement

3 days after returning, they are yet to move on and put behind them the trauma they have suffered.

Fatiha Al-Ilory Adam, a final year Accounting student says it’s not that easy, as TVC Crew pays her a visit at home.

Dealing with the trauma though has taken a toll on them differently as explained by the Director, NCFRMI

Worst still is the fact that vendors at the border post also took advantage of them as her friend who returned with her corroborated.

For those that returned after them from the Port Sudan, the story is not any different.

Advertisement

Relief, according to Fatiha and her friends started on the 7th day, when they were able to cross the border into Egypt, then only, was the Nigerian government able to reach them with food, water and other essentials.

Arrival in Nigeria also meant total care by the Federal Government as the Commission for Refugees, Migrants and IDPs after profiling ensured those who could not return home immediately had a place to sleep.

There were buses lined up at the airport to convey them to their hotels in the Central Area of Abuja, where they were handed keys to their rooms until they could return to their families

Part of the concerns was on their education, but the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs says plans are underway.

Government has not relented in its efforts to return all stranded Nigerians as more airplanes are evacuating Nigerians.

Advertisement