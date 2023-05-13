The last batch of evacuation from Port Sudan has just arrived Nigeria aboard Tarco Airline.

This is the 2nd evacuation for today as the first aircraft from Port Sudan arrived at about 12.45pm with 125 Nigerians

Tarco Aviation services touched down at 6:50pm with 140 adults and 7 infants, a total of 147 Nigerians on board in this 2nd evacuation for today

This last batch of evacuation bring the total Evacuees to 2518.

Government promises to continue to mop up other Nigerians affected by the ongoing crisis in Sudan as they indicate desire to be evacuated.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development was at the airport to receive them.