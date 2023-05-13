A Youth Corp member, Adebola Sodiq, has been arrested by men of Ogun state Police Command for raping a 20 years old girl.

The suspect was arrested following a report lodged at Owode Egba divisional headquarters by the victim, who reported that the Corp member who happened to be a boyfriend to her very close friend, came to her apartment where she lives with her coworkers on the 9th of May 2023 and asked her to follow him to the village junction so as to buy a gift for her in commemoration of her recently celebrated birthday.

According to the Police, the victim stated further that as an intimate friend to the suspect’s girlfriend, she has no reason to suspect any foul play hence she followed him, but while they were going, the suspect asked her to follow him to the premises of the school where he is serving, in order to pick his wallet.

On getting to the school compound at Agbajege village, the suspect forcefully dragged her to his room where he had unlawful carnal knowledge of her despite her pleading and crying for mercy.

Upon the report, the DPO Owode Egba division, CSP Olasunkanmi Popoola, detailed his detectives to go after the suspect and he was subsequently arrested.

On interrogation, he confessed to the commission of the crime but claimed that he didn’t know what came over him as at that time.

The victim was taken to Owode Egba general hospital by the Police for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Olanrewaju Oladimeji, has directed that the suspect be transferred to State Criminal Investigation Departments for further investigation and possible prosecution.