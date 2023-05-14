Nigerian Chef, Hilda Baci has hit significant milestones in her attempt to break the Guinness World Record for longest cooking by an individual.

As at now, she has surpassed 64 hours and counting, with about 32 hours left for her to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking by an individual.

So far, Hilda has cooked over 110 meals and served over 2,795 people.

Many believe Baci’s attempt to break the Guinness World Record has been nothing but awe-inspiring to Nigerians and women around the world as this attempt has had an influx of Nigerians at the venue of the cook-a-thon to see her break this record and thousands more, following live events closely via social media.