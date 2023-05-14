Governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-olu, today visited Chef Hilda Baci as she attempt to break the Guinness World Record for longest cooking by an individual.

So far, Miss Baci has hit significant milestones in her record breaking attempt.

As at now, she has surpassed 70 hours and counting.

So far, Hilda has cooked over 140 meals and served over 3000 people.

Many believe Baci’s attempt to break the Guinness World Record has been nothing but awe-inspiring to Nigerians and women around the world as this attempt has had an influx of Nigerians at the venue of the cook-a-thon to see her break this record and thousands more, following live events closely via social media.