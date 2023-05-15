Nigerian Chef, Hilda Baci, who is on a quest to break the Guiness Book of Records for the Longest time for Cooking has extended her record attempt to 100 hours.

Hilda Baci who was initially scheduled to stop at 3pm Nigerian Time and stop at 97 Hours after breaking her own record has now extended to 100 Hours.

Her initial bid to break the record and now extend the record has also galvanised a lot of support on Social Media and among the elite in Nigeria with President Muhammadu Buhari, President Elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Lagos State Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwoolu and President of the Senate hopeful, Senator Godswwill Akpabio all having come out to support her.

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwolu went a step further visiting her and even tasting some of the food that she has cooked over the course of her attempt.

She is now Scheduled to stop at 8pm Nigerian time meaning She will be surpassing the former record by 15 Hours.

She has also received support from ladies and Nigerian celebrities and also been congratulated by the former holder of the record after setting the record earlier in the day.