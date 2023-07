An Ondo State Chef, Adeola Adeleye has ended marathon cooking in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record.The Ile-Oluji born Chef has cooked for 150 hours which ended late on Thursday.

Popularly known as Chef Deo, she is aiming to dethrone the current holder of the record,Hilda Baci with 93-hour 11mins record

Jubilation erupted in her hometown immediately she clocked 150 hours