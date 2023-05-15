May the14th this year, is the 20th birthday of Leah Sharibu, one of the students abducted from government girls Science and Technical school Dapchi in Yobe State, who is still in the custody of her abductors after Six years in captivity.

The Leah Foundation says hope is still not lost on her safe return and they want the president elect Bola Tinubu, take up the task of seeing to the safe return of Leah and all other Nigerian citizens in Captivity of terrorist and armed militia groups.

Leah Sharibu has spent her 15th,16th,17th,18th,19th and now 20th birthdays in captivity of ISWA.

Born on the 14 of May 2003,Leah Sharibu alongside other 110 Female Students of Government girls Science and Technical school Dapchi in Yobe State were forcefully abducted by Suspected ISWAP terrorist group.

104 of the girls abducted were later released after about a month into captivity following a series of interventions put together the Nigerian government and international organizations.

But Leah was denied freedom by her captors for allegedly refusing to convert from her Christian faith to Islam.

She was 14 years old at the time of the abduction and 6 years after, at 20 year, she remains in captivity despite several local and international calls as well as efforts to secure her safe return.

Gloria Samdi Puldu is the founder Leah Sharibu foundation, she has led several campaigns and appeals both within and outside Nigeria to ensure Leah’s safe return.

This press conference by the foundation, is its way of celebrating Leah’s 20th birthday

They are urging the incoming President to take the matter of insecurity with all seriousness as well as the safe return of Leah and other citizens of Nigeria abducted by enemies of the State.

The group believes Leah is still alive and will continue to Pray and look forward to her release from captivity as well as the safe return of others.